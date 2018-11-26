Cameroon: Women AFCON 2018 - Semi-Finalists Known

Cameroon, Mali, Nigeria and South Africa will play the semi-finals of the Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon have qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana. They picked their qualification ticket on Friday November 23, 2018 after they drew 1-1 with the Black Queens of Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium. The draw came as a sigh of relief for the players and fans whose dream is to reach the final of the competition. It was a tough encounter that kept fans on their feet shouting at the top of their voices and encouraging the players. The Cameroonians began the game in a rather timid note and lost the chances they had.

The Black Queens of Ghana opened scores at the 17th minute through a freekick by Portia Boakye. The goal instilled some awareness in the Lionesses who equally fought back with vigour. At the 43rd minute Manie Christine equalised for Cameroon through penalty after Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene was fouled in the 18m box. The second half saw a domination by the Lionesses, but they failed to create killer chances. Attempts by the Ghanaians to increase scores were futile. Cameroon finished on top of Group A with seven points. Mali is second with six points, Ghana third with four points and Algeria with zero point. In the other Group B matches played on Saturday November 24, 2018 South Africa drew 1-1 with Zambia at the Accra Sports Stadium and Nigeria thrashed Equatorial Guinea 6-0 at the Cape Coast stadium.

Cameroon will play the semi-final against Nigeria on November 27, 2018 at the Accra Sports Stadium and South Africa will play against Mali at the Cape Coast Stadium. The best three teams will qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. The two semi-final winners will already secure their tickets for the World Cup and the losers will play the third-place match on Friday November 30, 2018. Friday's match will determine the third participant for the World Cup.