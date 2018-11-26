Ghana: KPASEC 1993 Year Group Renovates School

The 1993 year group of Kpando Secondary School (KPASEC) in the Volta Region has renovated the staff common room of the school at a cost of GH¢100,000.

Code named Project 25, it included re-roofing, tiling, fixing of air-condition and other refurnished interior.

The group further presented prizes to some teachers who impacted their lives including Mr. Mark Donudenua.

Elaborating on the objectives of the Project, President of the 1993 Year Group, Mr Ellias Arku said it was to express gratitude to the school for shaping their lives and giving them a foundation to become useful citizens.

He said the group, which was nicknamed 'Aristocrat', was also celebrating its 25th anniversary since completing school at Kpasec.

He explained that the group was trying to annul the popular saying that teacher's reward was in the heaven, saying the focus of Project 25 was to reward the teachers.

Mr Arku said the project would also motivate the teachers to give off their best for the school to improve on its academic performance.

He however appealed to the government to re-commence work on an abandoned GETFund project at the girl's hostel of the school and release funds to the contractor to come back to site to continue work adding that when completed, the project would alleviate the overcrowding problem at the school.

On behalf of the school, Mr Golo Richard Mawuli, an Assistant Headmaster of Kpasec said the school was grateful to the 1993 year group and pledged that the facilities would be used efficiently.

He called on other year groups to emulate the efforts of the 'Aristocrats' as the school was still saddled with many challenges.