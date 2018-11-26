Ghana: Pharmacists Express Shock At Death of Kyeremanteng Agyarko

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has expressed deep shock at the sudden death of it member Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, in the United State of America, on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

A statement signed by president of PSGH, Benjamin Botwe, said the group was honoured and blessed to have had Mr Kyeremanteng Agyarko, who was a great pharmacist and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, as a professional colleague.

It said the legacy of Mr Kyeremanteng Agyarko would forever be immortalised in the annals of the pharmacy profession in Ghana.

The statement said "farewell and rest in peace Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agarko leader, pharmacist and a true politician. The PSGH will never forget you. We will always remember you as your spirit continues to guide and inspire us in our struggle for perfection and greater heights."

It said "posterity will celebrate you as one of the greatest pharmacist who contributed immensely in shaping the course of our noble profession across the various sectors of practice."