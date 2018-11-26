Ghana: 22 Companies Donate Towards National Farmers' Day

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has received cheques and agro products from 22 companies to support this year's National Farmers' Day celebration.

The Agriculture Development Bank (adb) presented a cheque for Gh₵480,000, RMG Gh₵10,000; Dizengoff GH, GH₵10,000, New Okaff Industries GH₵20,000.

The Stanbic Bank presented a double cabin pickup while Nestle Ghana also presented a heavy duty truck.

K-Badu Agro chemicals, Wynca Sunshine, Calli Ghana, and Agriculture Manufacturing Group Limited presented agro products, Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative presented five motorcycles and cutlasses.

Gofertz Ghana Limited 70 bags of NPK, Macro Fertiliser presented agro chemicals valued at GH¢21,360.00, Crocodile Machetes Company Ltd presented 410 cartons of machetes valued at GH¢11,000, Yara Ghana Ltd donated 100 bags of fertiliser and GH¢25,000 cheque.

The rest are Afcott, GH¢30,000 and agro products valued at GH¢70,000, Rainbow Ghana Limited, agro products, Mohani Ghana Ltd presented 13 poly tanks, two motorbikes and 48 gallons, Floor Mils Ghana, 52 bags of poultry feed valued at Gh¢5,200 and a cheque for Gh¢5000 and Mac Agro a cheque for GH¢100,000.

The Managing Director of adb, Dr John Mensah indicated that his outfit would continue to support the dream of hardworking farmers by providing them with the exact assistance they needed in achieving their dream.

The Managing Director of Yara, Mr Danquah Addo-Yobo presenting the items said Yara had been supporting farmers throughout the country especially in extension services.

He said the company placed maximum premium on farmers hence the need to support government appreciate their efforts as major contributors to the country's development agenda.

The agronomist of Mac Agro, Mr Christian Koduah on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mac Agro Limited, Daniel Mac Korley said, the company had been working closely with farmers and viewed the farmers day celebration as an opportunity to offer their cooperate social responsibility.

He said farmers who are the backbone of the country's economy must be supported to drive the government's agricultural agenda.

Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, the head marketing of Stanbic Bank in his remarks stated that the bank was not only supporting farmers to appreciate their good work to the nation but it was also to challenge them to pull out their best to work tirelessly for the country in terms of agricultural production.

In order to ensure female participation in food production, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative, Ms Bernice Dapaah pledged her outfit support to women and young farmers who were contributing to agricultural development of the country.

She advised women to fully engage in farming to secure the country's food security and ensure economic advancement in food production.

The Deputy Minister in-charge of Horticulture, Dr George Boahen Oduro, who received the items and cheques, thanked the donors for their kind gesture in encouraging the gallant farmers who work assiduously to achieve the mission of ensuring food security and producing for industries.

"We thank our donors for supporting us every year to make the celebration successful by donating to assist our gallant farmers who work hard to produce food for the nation and we will urge you to keep on supporting us every year," he said.