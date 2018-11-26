Ghana: New Digital Transport Company Launched in Accra

A new digital transport company, Enshika, has entered the transport market to improve on transportation service delivery in the country.

The company, which currently operates more than 4,000 cars such as taxis, SUVS in six of the 10 regions, namely Greater, Accra, Central, Ashanti, Western, Volta and Brong Ahafo, is meant to facilitate the movement of people and create employment for drivers and car owners in the country.

Drivers and car owners and travellers who want to enjoy the services of the company had to download the Enshika applications and request for transport services, and also drivers who signed onto the service would enjoy fuel on credit every morning plus an insurance package for themselves and their family.

Speaking at the launch, the Member of Parliament for Okaikoi South, Ahmed Arthur, said transport played key role in the development of any nation as it facilitates the movement of commuters, and expressed joy that a local company had entered the digital transport sector.

He said the establishment of the company was in line with the effort of government to create a digital economy, saying "Enshika is coming at a time when we need them most."

Mr Arthur said the entrance of Enshika into the industry would help revolutionalise the transport industry and stressed that he was "impressed about the features the company has to offer."

The Group Chief Executive of Enshika, Deepak Sachdeva, said the company was a 100 per cent Ghanaian brand, and the first and, possibly, the only company in West and Sub-Saharan Africa to be available through the USSD for users who do not have access to smart phones.

He said the aim of the company was to make transport service available at the doorstep of every Ghanaian regardless of their economic standing, social status or education level, indicating that transport remained a basic need, and the wider the spread, the easier it is for the end user to access it.

Mr Sachdeva said Enshika was oriented not just to be a transportation application but a lifestyle application which covered all the aspects of a person's life.

"The Enshika application also offers the convenience in paying your utility bills, school fees payments, catering for your security needs through the SOS button, which can be used to alert the law enforcement authorities, including the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Fire Service," he said.

The Country Manager of Enshika, Ebenezer Osei, mentioned that the company was not to displace the traditional transport operators, 'trotro', but rather to revamp the industry.

The Industrial Relations Officer at the Greater Accra Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Abbas Ibrahim Moro, said the entrance of the Enshika on the transport market was good.

He lauded the management of Enshika for the service and stressed that it would help improve the transportation industry in Ghana.