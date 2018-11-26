Ghana: Zoomlion, Church of Pentecost 'Environmental Care Campaign' Takes Off

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has pledged to release its trucks and equipment to support religious groups and organisations that intend to organise clean-up exercises to rid the country of filth.

The Chief Executive Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong made the pledge this weekend when Zoomlion Ghana Limited in partnership with the Church of Pentecost (COP) embarked on a clean-up exercise at Kasoa. He said the gesture formed part of the company's commitment to rid the country of filth.

The exercise was under the Environmental Care Campaign (ECC) of the COP which is on the theme, 'My environment, my responsibility' and meant to educate the citizens on environmental cleanliness and also rid the country of filth.

It formed part of the five-year strategic plan of the COP dubbed Vision 2023, which is meant to partner the state to promote the development of the country.

About 1500 members of the COP from the Kasoa area participated in the exercise which was supported by the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly and Kasoa Police.

As part of the programme, Zoomlion Ghana Limited distributed about 500 dustbins for residents of Kasoa free of charge.

Dr Agyepong in his address stressed that his outfit had decided to support clean-up exercises with trucks and other equipment in line with the vision of President Akufo-Addo to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa, stressing that the vision of the President was a bold one which must be supported by stakeholders.

He averred that Ghana could be the leading tourist attraction destination like Dubai and Mauritius if the country was kept clean.

"Environmental cleanliness is a shared responsibility and every individual and organisation must support to improve sanitation in the country," he said.

Dr Agyepong lauded the COP for the ECC programme and the clean-up exercise and urged other religious organisations to emulate the example of the COP.

The National Coordinator of the ECC, Apostle Samuel Gakpetor said all the 12 areas of the Kasoa District of the COP participated in the exercise and said, he was impressed about the turn-up of members of the church, saying their massive presence showed their commitment to keep Kasoa clean.

He said as part of the ECC, all the local churches of the COP were to identify a local problem and report to the COP Headquarters for solutions to be found to them.

The National Coordinator indicated that between now and December all the areas of the COP in the Kasoa District would launch their own version of the ECC and also embarked on clean-up exercises in their localities.

Apostle, Gakpetor said God has placed human beings as stewards of the earth and it behoved on every individual, especially Christians to protect and keep the environment clean.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly, Michael Y. E Mensah lauded the COP for the programme, saying such partnership was needed between the tate and the church to accelerate the development of the country.

He said the exercise would go a long way to keep Kasoa and its environs clean and promote good health in the area.

Mr Mensah said the assembly had deployed about 300 mobile dustbins at vantage points at Kasoa to prevent littering and indiscriminate dumping of waste.