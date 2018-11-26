Ghana: HOTCASS Is 40 Years

The 40th anniversary of the Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School (HOTCASS) was launched yesterday under the theme "HOTCASS at 50: celebrating the success of Christian Education and its impact on our community."

Launching the anniversary, the Anglican Archbishop of the Accra Diocese, Rt Rev. Dr Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto said the school was established to help the children within the Ga Mashie enclave attain secondary education.

He said when Ebenezer Senior School and Odorgonno Senior High school were given their current location, the school was given but the place was far from the community.

According to Rev. Torto, the school could not move because, the location defeated the purpose of establishing the school saying "it was due to the community nature of the school."

He indicated that another location was given the school at Chorkor which is within the enclave but the question of "why chorkor ", has hampered the relocation of the school.

He said the school is hoping to relocate and expand with the idea of having a land within the Ga Mashie area in mind.

Rt. Rev. Torto said the current location of the school was choked making it difficult for students and teachers to do what was expected of them.

"It is our hope to find a location within Ga Mashie in order to achieve the purpose of establishing the school," he added.

He said the leadership of the school was in talks with the Ministry of Education to find lasting solution to the challenges of the school.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. William D. Adjaye said the theme for the celebration was apt as Christian education offered by the school has helped transformed the community.

He said the community was ideally an idol worshipping community but when the children come to school they were educated and given the Christian training too.

"This has gradually changed the mindset and lifestyle of the people," he added.

The president of HOTCASS old students association, Mr Charles Thompson said despite the challenges confronting the school, its products are contributing to effectively to the economy of the country.

He urged the leadership of the school to consider the impact the school has on the community as they consider relocation.