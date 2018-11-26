Nigeria: Corrupt Leaders Who Deny Workers Salary Won't Escape Jail, Says Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja vowed to ensure that leaders who undermine his administration's economy by denying workers their benefits, while stuffing personal accounts with public funds would not escape the anti-corruption dragnet.

President Buhari spoke when he hosted visiting members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

The party chieftains were led by the former Governor and current Senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District, Mr. George Akume.

Meanwhile, Senator Akume, a former minority leader, has accused Governor Samuel Ortom-led Benue State government of being behind the recent herdsmen attacks on innocent citizens in the state.

Akume told State House Correspondents that he was aware of those behind the herder/farmers crisis which has claimed several lives with property worth millions of naira destroyed.

The lawmaker however, expressed delight that the situation has been brought under control.

According to him, "When you talk about herdsmen and farmers clash, it is a story going good bye. Have you heard of farmers/herders clashes in Benue again? No! We know those who were behind that. Government was behind that. I am talking about the state government through the Livestock Guards; they knew what was going on. So, it is now a thing of the past."

On the backlog of salaries, pensions and gratuities in the state, Akume alleged fraud in Benue, which, according to him, has made it impossible for the governor to meet up with critical obligation to the state workforce.

He said, "Certainly the governor knows that there is fraud on the payroll. I have been in government before, everything that is going on there is fraud and the people are simply tired of this misinformation that they have been receiving.