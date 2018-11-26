South Africa: KZN Cop Charged After Wife, Brother-in-Law Shot Dead Inside Divorce Court

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer has been charged with two counts of murder after his wife and his brother-in-law were shot dead inside a divorce court in Durban on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told journalists outside the Durban Magistrate's Court that the shooting occurred at around 11:30.

"There was a divorce matter between the deceased and the suspect. At 11:00, the court adjourned and just before it started again at about 11:30 that's when the suspect allegedly fired shots towards his ex-wife and her brother," said Mbele.

The deceased are between the ages of 26 and 35, she said.

"They both died at the scene. The suspect turned the gun on himself but didn't die. He is in a critical condition in hospital. At the moment police are still at the scene to establish the motive of the shooting," Mbele said.

She confirmed the husband "is a policeman stationed outside of Durban".

"He is under police guard in hospital. For now he is going to be charged for double murder," said Mbele.

Source: News24