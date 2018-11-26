26 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Cop Charged After Wife, Brother-in-Law Shot Dead Inside Divorce Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer has been charged with two counts of murder after his wife and his brother-in-law were shot dead inside a divorce court in Durban on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told journalists outside the Durban Magistrate's Court that the shooting occurred at around 11:30.

"There was a divorce matter between the deceased and the suspect. At 11:00, the court adjourned and just before it started again at about 11:30 that's when the suspect allegedly fired shots towards his ex-wife and her brother," said Mbele.

The deceased are between the ages of 26 and 35, she said.

"They both died at the scene. The suspect turned the gun on himself but didn't die. He is in a critical condition in hospital. At the moment police are still at the scene to establish the motive of the shooting," Mbele said.

She confirmed the husband "is a policeman stationed outside of Durban".

"He is under police guard in hospital. For now he is going to be charged for double murder," said Mbele.

Source: News24

South Africa

EFF Hits Back At Gordhan With Charges of Their Own

Following charges laid by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan against EFF leader Julius Malema on Monday, the red… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.