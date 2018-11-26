Mauritius: Public Sector Must Keep Reaching for New Heights, States Prime Minister

press release

Public Sector organisations have to fuel the efforts and resources with a sense of mission and purpose that will continue to transcend the bottom line in order to turn simple and ordinary ideas into extraordinary opportunities so as to keep reaching for new heights.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement on 23 November 2018 at the Public Service Excellence Award 2017 ceremony at InterContinental Mauritius Resort, Balaclava. The Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence, and Minister for Rodrigues, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, the Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Eddy Boissézon, and other personalities were also present at the event.

In his address, the Prime Minister expressed his belief in the capacity of public institutions to contribute meaningfully to improve service delivery. This Public Service Excellence Award, he highlighted, will enhance a culture of efficiency and effectiveness of public institutions in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 and the Public Sector Business Transformation Strategy. It also provides an incentive for Ministries and Departments, he stated, to go off the beaten tracks and find ways and means to do things in a more innovative and transformative manner so as to meet the needs and aspirations of citizens.

Prime Minister Jugnauth underscored that the theme chosen for this year, "Fostering creativity and innovation to better respond to citizens' needs", comes at an opportune time as it epitomises Government's vision to transform the Public Service. Moreover, the chosen theme, he pointed out, is crucial as it encourages creativity and adoption of innovative ways of doing business in the public service with the objective of aiming high, so that as a nation, we continue to thrive in the competitive and challenging international environment.

He underlined that the Public Service has to adopt a culture of innovation to boost productivity so that present and future generations can enjoy a better quality of life. Public Officers, he added, will have to be the catalyst of change and at the same time, demonstrate an unwavering commitment and ambition to produce long-lasting results no matter how difficult and complex.

For his part, Minister Boissézon emphasised that the aim of his Ministry is to steer the Public Service towards a dynamic, customer centric and performing institution, while encouraging team work and instilling a culture of excellence. He further underpinned that the Public Sector Business Transformation Strategy reflects Government's need to continuously evolve, innovate and transform in order to respond to and anticipate the needs of its citizens as well its local and global clients.

Public Service Excellence Award 2017

The Public Service Excellence Award 2017 aims at recognising organisational excellence and rewards Ministries/Departments or Divisions/Units that have adopted innovative and environmentally-friendly means to deal with daily challenges. It also promotes a performance-based, responsive, customer-focused and accountable public service.

The Award is attributed to the Ministry/Department or Division/Unit that has excelled in all the judging criteria being assessed, namely Strategic Planning and Objectives; Customer Centred Delivery; Leadership and Team Spirit; Efficiency and Effectiveness; and Innovation and Improvement.

The winners are as follows:

Gold Award winner: Coronary Unit, Hospital A. G. Jeetoo

Silver Award winner: Citizen Support Unit

Bronze Award winner: Operations Room, National Coast Guard

Special Award winner: Sebastopol State Secondary School

They each received cash prizes of Rs 100 000, Rs 60 000, Rs 40 000, and Rs 25 000 respectively.