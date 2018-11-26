Liberia: Legislature to Amend National Lottery Act

"I am pleased to submit to your Honorable Body for enactment a Bill titled: "An Act to Amend Part III, Section 15.2(a) of An Act to Repeal the Act Incorporating the Liberia National Lotteries Corporation of 1993 and to Enact in Lieu thereof the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Act to conduct, manage, regulate and supervise National Lotteries, Lotto and Games of chance," President George Weah said in his communication to members of the House of Representatives.

The Liberian leader further informed the lawmakers that his quest to amend the Lotteries act is intended to add value to the game of chance as well as bringing it on par with other lotteries bodies across the country.

President Weah added that the Act incorporating the National Lotteries Corporation approved November 1, 1993 and published by authority of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 20, 1993 provided at Section 4, for the constitution of members of the Board of Directors consisting of thirteen (13) members.

However, the President noted that the Government of Liberia has determined that the situation in the gaming sector was unfavorably affecting the socio-economic fabrics of Liberia.

If amended, President Weah emphasized further that, it will enhance the legal framework and management of gaming activities to align with international best practices through an amended Act approved on December 22, 2014 and printed March 6, 2015 reducing the Directors to seven (7) members.

"In similar manner, this Act seeks to restructure the Board of Directors to efficiently and effectively manage, regulate, and supervise the National Lotteries. I therefore request your kind and timely consideration to enact into law this important legislation," the Liberian leader concluded in his communication to the lawmakers.

The communication comes on the eve of the passage of another communication from the Chief Executive, cancelling tenure positions.

The Houses' Committee on Judiciary informed that the removal by the President of a Lottery official could not have being contrary to law especially where the entire Lottery skim is subject to political control of the office of the Vice President and its Board members are cabinet ministers who serve at the will and pleasure of the President.

Meanwhile, following the reading of the President's communication, Montserrado County Representative Acarous M. Gray filed in a motion to forward the communication to the Houses 'Committee on States Enterprise with a mandate to report back to Plenary this week.

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) is charged with the responsibility to effectively regulate the gaming sector in Liberia pursuant to the National Lottery Act and to comply with internationally accepted principles of responsible gaming, which became effective on July 22, 2016.

The Liberia National Lotteries Corporation mission is to operate lottery with highest standards of security and integrity to earn maximum profits for the people of Liberia.

NLA vision is for the Liberia National Lotteries Corporation to be transformed in order to achieve her goals through games development.

NLA goals are to promote the development of Liberia, to help in making Liberia a middle income country, to provide assistance to people with disability, to contribute annually towards the national budget and to establish a system of ethical lottery standard.