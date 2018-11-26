Liberia: Police Sends 60 Person to Court for Mob Violence in Bong

The Deputy Director General for Operations at the Liberia National Police (LNP) has divulged that about 60 persons have been arrested for allegedly been involved into the mob violence that took place recently in Gbarnga, Bong County.

According to Walter B. Ray, commonly known as 105, some of those arrested reportedly took away the company belongings but the police to have retrieved at least all of the company properties from those who were involved in such act in the area.

Speaking over the weekend in an interview with the New Liberia newspaper in Bong County, The Deputy Director for Operations said investigation has already been launched and the 60 persons allegedly involved in mob violence have been sent to the magisterial court in Gbarnga for court trial.

Director Ray further indicated that calm has returned in the area and citizens are now going about their normal business in Bong County, especially in the area where the incident occurred.

He further disclosed that as a result of the mob violence several youths fled the area and went into hiding, adding that he has already positioned his men to arrest anyone who will still be in possession of any of the company's properties.