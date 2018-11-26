Liberia: Weah Convinces Partners About Corruption Fight

In August 2018, there were rumors of missing Liberian banknotes, a situation that ignited waves of criticisms and a protest in Monrovia by opposition leaders. The Liberian leader denied having a hand in the missing currency - ordering an opened investigation into the matter. President Weah also asked for foreign support to aid the investigation. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), US Department of Treasury as well, as other national integrity institutions were asked to lead the investigation into the missing currency notes.

On October 11, 2018 the US Government through the Embassy accredited near Monrovia said it was launching a scoping mission that will uncover basic facts of the alleged missing currency.

"The US Government in Liberia, through USAID, has reached out to independent, internationally recognized firms with specialization in forensic investigations to conduct a scoping mission that could ascertain the basic facts of the alleged missing currency matter and determine to what extent a broader mission would be needed. It is the assessment of the U.S. Embassy in Liberia that such a report would be the most credible and effective means to quickly determine the scale of the problem, and would be an appropriate means for the United States to support the Liberian government's and citizens' desire to understand the allegations and facts." The statement said.

The US government statement further said, if a broader and longer investigation were found to be needed after the scoping mission has concluded, the Liberian government could discuss next steps with international partners. To ensure the effectiveness and integrity of the process, the U.S. and Liberian governments have agreed that the independent forensic investigators will conduct their work with full access to information needed and without the imposition of additional actors from the government, civil society, or international partners.