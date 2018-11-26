Liberia: Min. Turkulon Cautions Youth On Beach Activities

The Assistant Minister of Tourism at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism Madam Princess Turkulon has called on the youthful generation in the country to stay away from unwholesome activities on beaches.

Speaking on Saturday November 24, 2018 at program marking the formal launch of the National Drowning Preventive Outreach on the Providence Island in Monrovia, Minister Turkolon urged schools age boys and girls to see reason to avoid beach entertainment as the festivity poses risk to their lives.

She seriously warned those who usually gather for lavished programs from communities including Logan Town and Bong Mines Bridge and other area wearing blue and white T-Shirt to disengage from using beaches as swimming area which could cause their untimely death.

Minister Turkolon revealed that over 1.2 million people died globally from drowning while swimming in the ocean without the knowledge of using safety gear to save their own lives.

She stressed that the George M. Weah administration is trying it possible best to put measures into place to save the lives of Liberians who often use beaches as entertainment area to prevent drowning.

She noted that every beaches and swimming pool operating in the country will undergo registration process at the Information Ministry to allow them operate in line with the law for the safety of the ordinary people.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Lifesaving Liberia-INC Foundation of Bong Mines Bridge, Bushrod Island Mr. Alfred S. Jones Clarified that his group is Currently regulating people and preventing them from drowning in water within Montserrado county and its environs.

He stressed that they have provided water safety education to over three thousand (3000) youths in Liberia since 2016 to 2018 because they are important to be targeted under the rules of the water pump community.

World Health Organization (WHO) yearly report stated that drowning is one of the key incidents that cause death around the world.

But base upon such information they are putting mechanism into place to save the lives of thousand Liberians that use the beaches for entertainment.