Liberia: Will Philipbert Appear Before Lawmakers Today?

Journalist Philipbert Brown, the man who reported the disappearance of huge sum of newly printed Liberian dollar banknotes in his Hot Pepper newspaper, is expected to come face to face with lawmakers of the House of Representatives, who he had earlier accused of bribery.

Recently, Journalist Brown reported that 12 lawmakers; both former and present lawmakers allegedly received bribes to give authorization to the Central Bank for the printing of L$15.5billion.

Despite Brown claims of missing money, the Central Bank of Liberia has denied the claims saying all the money printed and brought into the country from 2016 - 2018 were received by the bank.

The claims of missing money have also prompted the Liberian government to seek independent investigation from the United States Government. The US Government is currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, after accusing 12 lawmakers both former and present lawmakers of receiving lofty kickbacks to give authorization to the Central Bank for the printing of L$15.5billion, members of that august body has refuted the claims saying the information is false and misleading.

Lawmakers have alarmed that the report has cast a dark cloud over that august body, thus prompting members of the House of Representatives to invite the Journalist.

Journalist Brown was cited to appear last week but appeal for his appearance to be deferred owing to medical reasons.

In a communication to the House of Representatives, Journalist Brown said owing to medical reason, he was unable to appear pleading with the House to defer his appearance.

Following the reading of Brown's communication, and brief discussion then came a motion from Representative Acarous Gray, mandating Journalist Brown to appear by all cause on today Monday November 26, 2018.

Brown is expected to appear with pieces of evidences linking 12 members of that august body to receiving bribes.

According to our legislative reporter, it is not cleared as to whether or not official communication has been submitted to Journalist Brown for his appearance today.

At the same time, some of those implicated in the Journalist's reportage have threatened to drag Journalist Brown to court saying the report has damaged their reputation.