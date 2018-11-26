26 November 2018

New Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Government Arrests, Jails NHA Boss and Deputy

Without any delay, a leaked audio involving two officials who were allegedly soliciting bribes to award contracts to a construction firm; was enough to sanction the arrest of the two men. Liberian government on Thursday November arrested, Mr. Duannah Siryon and Tugbeh A. Tugbeh, Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of the National Housing Authority (NHA).

On Thursday November 22, 2018, the two men were picked up by state security forces in Monrovia for links to an alleged dubious deal. The Ministry of Justice in a statement at the weakened said the two men will be barred from leaving the country following a Criminal Court 'A' issuance of a writ of Exeat Republica, until the full investigation is completed.

