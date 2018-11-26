Liberia: GOL Outlines Framework to Resettle South-Eastern Road Residents

As part of measures aimed at jumpstarting the construction of the stretch of motor road connecting South-Eastern Liberia with Ganta, Nimba County, the Ministry Of Public Works has disclosed the Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) for the South Eastern Corridor Road Asset Management Project (SECRAMP).

The RPF is a set of rules and regulations that will be applied to ensure that persons who are affected as result of the implementation of the road construction project are fully and justly compensated for their properties that will be damaged in the wake of the construction works.

The road on the route from Ganta to Zwedru covering about 225.4 Kilometers is reportedly in a deplorable condition and certainly need to be constructed so as to make travel along the route less of a burden.

According to a public notice issued by the Ministry of Public works, through funding from the International Development Association (IDA), the Global Infrastructure Facility (GIF), the Liberia Reconstruction Trust Fund (LRTF) and Private Sector Financing, the Government of Liberia has planned to embark on the construction of the Ganta to Zwedru road under the South-Eastern Corridor Road Asset Management Project.

The project will be carried out through Public Private Partnership (PPP) using Output and Performance-Based Road Contract (OPRC) methodology.

According to information filtering in from the Ministry of Public Works, in order to carry out the civil works which is precursor to the actual road construction, the Statutory Right of Way must be maintained.

However, at the moment, there are series of encroachment of structures, tree crops, graves and other objects within the Right Away of the Ganta to Zwedru road corridor which must be cleared prior to the commencement of the civil works component of the road construction.

Public Works has hinted that the Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) has been prepared because of the extent and specific impact on the corridor of potential land acquisition and the livelihood disturbance of component one civil works were not known at appraisal.

In view of this, Public Works put in place the Resettlement Framework which establishes resettlement objectives and principle organizational arrangements and funding mechanisms for any resettlement operation that may result from component one Civil Works.

Consistent with the provision of the World Bank Involuntary Resettlement Policy, the Ministry of Public Works resettlement policy framework, among other things, look at: estimated population displacement and likely categories of displaced person to the extent possible; eligibility criteria for defining various categories of displaced persons; methods of valuing affected assets and organizational procedures for delivery of entitlement.

Additionally, the resettlement framework looks at a description of mechanisms for consultations with and participation of the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in planning, implementation and monitoring and a description of the process for preparing and approving resettlement plans etc.

The Ministry of Public Works disclosure of the Resettlement Policy Framework which is dated November 14, 2018, in the lead up to the commencement of actual construction work on the Souht-Eastern road corridor, is intended to ensure that inhabitants along that route are justly compensated for their structures, holy shrines, graves and tree crops etc. that will be demolished to make way for the effective pavement of the roads and full the implementation of the project along that corridor.

The Infrastructure Implementation Units of the Ministry of Public Works will ensure the scrupulous implementation of the resettlement policy framework in line with the World Bank Involuntary Resettlement Policy (OP/BP 4.12) and the Environmental Protection and Management Law of the Republic of Liberia.