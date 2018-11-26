26 November 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia, UK Agree to Expand Bilateral Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the United Kingdom have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation and strengthen trade and investment, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Foreign Affairs State Minister Hirut Zemene held talks with Harriett Baldwin, UK Minister of State for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, today.

The two sides have agreed to expand cooperation between the countries.

The statement added that the officials have noted the growing trade and investment ties between Ethiopia and the United Kingdom, and emphasized the need to further strengthen the level of trade and investment cooperation.

The trade volume between the countries has reached 2 billion USD.

UK Minister Harriett Baldwin expressed her country's continued commitment to support the efforts of ensuring regional peace, stability and economic integration in the Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia and the UK have enjoyed rich diplomatic relations covering a range of areas, including trade, culture, education and development cooperation.

