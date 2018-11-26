Ethiopia: Int'l Conference On Pulses, Oil Seeds and Spices Opens

Addis Ababa — An international conference aimed at strengthening and expanding market destinations for Ethiopian pulses, oilseeds and spices kicked off here today.

Opening the two-day conference, Minister of Trade and Industry Fetlework Gebregziabeher said the economic growth of Ethiopia is attracting global attention.

The "government is committed to sustain this growth and wishes to see a private sector that can be the backbone of the economic transformation, particularly in the agricultural sector," she pointed out.

Fetlework stated that Ethiopia is endowed with vast untapped cultivable land and huge young working force that could help achieve the targets set by the country in bringing agricultural transformation.

Ethiopian Pulses, Oilseeds and Spices Processors-Exporters Association President, Haile Berhe stated that "the main aim of the conference is to strengthen existing market destinations and expand to other emerging market destinations for Ethiopia's diverse pulses, oilseeds and spices exports."

Haile stated that the association is working on export diversification and value adding. Ethiopia has over 55 destination countries, India being its biggest importer.

The country earned 420, 350, and 16 million USD from oilseeds, pulses and spices, respectively, last budget year, the president revealed.

Indian specialist in indenting of pulses at Shree Laxmi Trading Corporation, Kabra Dhruv told ENA that Ethiopian products imported to India are of premium quality that could even compete with international standard products.

He said "we import sesame seeds, beans and pulses, among others, from Ethiopia, especially products that come from Gojjam and Birsheloko are of very good quality."

Indian Jindal Overseas Corporation Conveyor, Pradeep Jindal stated that this international conference will create a platform for discussion and sharing of experiences that helps some low quality exporters to improve their performances.

The conference is organized jointly by Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ethiopian Pulses, Oilseeds and Spices Processors-Exporters Association.