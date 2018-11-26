Ethiopia: AUC Urges Govt Agencies, Legislatures to Support Human Rights Institutions Combat Corruption

Addis Ababa — The African Union Commission (AUC) has called on human rights institutions in the continent to combat corruption by offering immediate support to government agencies and the legislatures.

Corruption reportedly undermines development and dwarfs the realization of social, economic and cultural rights of the peoples of Africa by costing the continent over 150 billion USD annually.

A press release issued in connection with combating corruption in Africa stated that audit in the lifestyle of public servants has twisted the fight against corruption with corrupt officers opting to hide the money in oversea accounts. Africa loses more than 50 billion USD annually in illicit financial flows. This causes a deficit in the national or country budget, therefore, negatively impacting service delivery to the public.

Speaking at a two-day AUC and Network of African National Human Rights Institutions forum the opened today, AUC Director of Political Affairs Khabele Matlosa said there is a narrative that Africa is the most corrupted region.

He said winning the war on corruption is key to achieving the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the national human rights institutions and other anti-corruption agencies have vital importance to monitor and investigate corruption cases.

According to him, out of the ten most corrupted countries in the world six are in Africa and the majority of these are embroiled in violent conflicts.

Stressing on the correlation and linkage between conflict and high index of corruption, he pointed out that the African Union has prioritized the prevalence of good governance and corruption in particular to realize the continent's agenda.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commissioner Addisu Gebregziabher urged African countries to show a political willingness and commitment in the effort to fight corruption.

He added that the battle against corruption will contribute to the transformation of Africa and its people.

African human rights institutions have had opportunities and challenges, Addisu said, adding that shortcomings in the promotion and protection of human rights, particularly from the perspective of fighting corruption, is a major challenge in the all-round development of Africa.

Executive Director of the Network of National Human Rights Institutions, Gilbert Sebihogo said African are forced to pay for corruption or and face reprisals from perpetrators.

He added that the large scale corruption in Africa leaves millions of people in vicious circle of dependency and despondency.

In this regard, Sebihogo said the network that brings together 44 national human rights initiations in Africa has been working for the respect of human rights and coordinating various actors in fighting against corruption.