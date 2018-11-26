Ethiopia: Norway Extends U.S.$11.3 Million for Adolescent, Youth Development in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Ethiopia signed grant agreement of 11.3 million USD on Thursday to support the third phase of UNFPA and UNICEF's Joint Program on Rights-based Approach to Adolescent and Youth Development in Ethiopia.

According to a press release from the embassy, the program is planned to be implemented over a period of four years in 20 selected woredas in Afar, Amhara, Gambella, Oromia, SNNP, and Tigray Regions as well as the Addis Ababa City Administration.

During the grant signing ceremony, Ambassador of the Royal Norwegian Embassy to Ethiopia, Merete Lundemo said investing in the realization of SRH rights means enabling women and girls plan their pregnancies, complete their education and participate in the labor market.

"This way they contribute to achieving other development goals, another reason to support those rights at a time when they are under pressure," the Ambassador stressed.

Key sector ministries and regional bureaus education, health, labor and social affairs, and women, children and youth the Federal and Regional HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Offices, and civil society organizations will be in partnership during its implementation.

The program will also empower communities and parents to help ensure a protective and enabling environment which includes protecting them against gender-based violence, harmful practices and violation of their reproductive rights, it was learned.

UNFPA Country Representative, Bettina Maas said "the program will empower young girls and boys to be able to make informed decisions for themselves and their families through the provision of sexual and reproductive health information and services."

UNICEF Representative to Ethiopia, Gillian Mellsop stated that it will invest in the most at-risk adolescents and young people by providing them with the knowledge, skills, services and opportunities needed to make successful transition to adulthood.

In line with a rights-based programming approach and the 'Leave No one behind' agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals, disadvantaged adolescents and youth are recognized as key actors in their own development.

According to the release, the Joint Program will support the strengthening of protection, welfare, education and health systems, maximizing results and efficiencies for more effective and sustainable services for sexual and reproductive health, protection from HIV/AIDS, violence and harmful practices.

The UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Program aims at building capacity of adolescents and youth aged 10-24 through provision of quality information and services on sexual and reproductive health, HIV, gender-based violence and harmful practices.