Ethiopia: Washington University to Work in Partnership With Ethiopian Universities

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Embassy in the United States has discussed with Miligard School of Business at Washington University on ways of establishing partnership with Ethiopian universities.

According to a press release dispatched from the Office of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that Kassa Tekelebrehane, Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to the U.S. discussed with a team of leaders led by Howard Smith, Dean of Miligard School of Business.

The two parties have discussed on launching affiliation and cooperation between the business school and institutes of higher learning in Ethiopia.

Howard expressed that Washington University is desirous to work in partnership with Ethiopian universities and institutes of higher learning on various fields of cooperation.

Miligard School of Business offers under graduate and post graduate education in various fields of studies.