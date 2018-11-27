Nigeria: Buhari Approves New Salary Package for Police Officers

Photo: Premium Times

Nigerian police on patrol.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new salary package for police personnel.

Mr Buhari also assured that his administration will continue to give attention to the welfare and operational needs of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with a view to restoring its lost primacy in the internal security framework of the country.

Mr Buhari said this during an audience in the State House, Abuja, with members of the Nigeria Police Service Commission and the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force on a "Thank You" visit.

The visit followed his approval of Rank Salary Structure Adjustment, by which salary, allowances and pension of police officers will be increased.

Mr Buhari regretted that the inability of the police in their constitutional role as the frontline force in the prevention of crime had led to military involvement in the maintenance of law and order throughout the country.

According to the president, "From Taraba to Sokoto, to the South-south, people don't feel secure until they see the military. I am pleased to make the increase in salary and allowances in the hope that it will increase the performance index of the police and strengthen Nigeria's internal security system."

Mr Buhari observed that the more efficient the police is, the more confident the government and citizens will be.

According to him, "The military should be reserved for higher tasks. The police should be able to cope well with the challenges of armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom and such crimes. In every town and village, there is the presence of the police. From all these places, they should be able to forward first-class intelligence to you on which to act.

"There is a need to amplify the question of more men of the police, especially given the condition we are in-emergency in the North-east, pervasive insecurity and abduction for ransom and banditry in many parts of the country. I congratulate you on the success you recorded against criminals taxing people and stopping them from their farms. We are expecting more from you," the president told the team.

A Commissioner in the Nigeria Police Service Commission, Clara Ogunbiyi, a retired judge, who represented the chairman, Musiliu Smith, had informed the President that the Rank Salary Structure Adjustment would enhance police welfare and morale.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, also assured that the police would redouble efforts to ensure free, fair and credible elections throughout the country next year.