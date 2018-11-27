South Africa: HHP Son Loses Both Parents Within Weeks

The South African rapper, Hip Hop Pantsula, was reported dead on the 24th of October 2018. Late HHP former partner, Lerato Khanye, passed away on Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.

The family spokesperson, Nkululeko Ncana, has confirmed Khanye death. He said that:

"On behalf of the family, I can confirm that Khanye passed away this morning. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult period."

According to channels24, Ncana declined to comment on the Khanye cause of death, saying that:

"I am not at liberty to disclose any further details. The family are still trying to deal with the sudden tragedy and are asking for privacy during this difficult time."

Late HHP and Khanye were survived by their thirteen years old son-Leano Tsambo. HHP and Khanye broke up in 2009.