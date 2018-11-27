Kenya: Gor Mahia Unveils Eight New Players Ahead of Crucial CAF Fixture

Ugandan striker Erisa Ssekisambu headlines the list of new players alongside his compatriot Shaffik Batambuze.

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have unveiled eight players that will don the famous green and white jersey in the upcoming SportPesa Premier League (SPL) season due to commence on December 8.

K'Ogalo have a crucial tie against Malawi side Nyasa Big Bullets on Wednesday with some of the new faces expected to showcase their talents in front of tens of thousands of green army fans at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

UGANDAN DUO

Ugandan striker Erisa Ssekisambu headlines the list of new players alongside his compatriot Shaffik Batambuze.

While Ssekisambu joins from Ugandan champions Vipers, Batambuze, formerly at Sofapaka and Tusker, returns to Kenya after a one year stint in Tanzania with Singida United.

Others unveiled are defender Pascal Ogweno (Kariobangi Sharks), returnee midfielder Kenneth Muguna (FK Tirana, Albania), striker Eric Ombija from Gor Mahia youth, central midfielder Castro Ogendo who is a student at Kenyatta University, left back Geoffrey Ochieng' from Western Stima and striker Nicholas Kipkirui from Zoo Kericho.

NEW SIGNINGS

Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier, while unveiling the players at a Nairobi hotel on Monday, said he is expects the new signings to help them retain the championship and win any tournament they will participate in.

"Watch out for these new faces, we are coming to sweep all trophies available," Rachier said confidently.