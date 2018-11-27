26 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SABC Camera Equipment Stolen During #StateCaptureInquiry

Photo: @mzwaimbeje/Twitter
Senior SABC political reporter Mzwandile Mbeje shared images of the alleged thief.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a case of theft after South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) camera equipment was reported stolen during the state capture inquiry.

A bag of equipment belonging to the public broadcaster was allegedly taken from the commission in Parktown, Johannesburg during the lunch break on Monday.

"We are investigating a case of theft. We do not know who the suspect is yet but we are following all leads," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24.

Senior SABC political reporter Mzwandile Mbeje tweeted: "The SABC's camera equipment was stolen today at the commission, while it was on a break."

The reporter shared images that identified a middle-aged woman as the alleged culprit.

CCTV footage then showed the woman leaving the Tiso Blackstar offices before boarding a taxi.

