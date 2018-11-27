Nigeria: My Re-Election a Done Deal - El-Rufai

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has said his re-election in 2019 is a done deal despite the risks he had taken to do the right thing in the past three and half years.

Gov. El-Rufai, who stated this while speaking as the special guest of honour at the 2018 National Council on Finance and Economic Development (NACOFED) conference holding in Kaduna, said although getting re-elected as the governor was not paramount on his agenda, but that the feelers he had been receiving was that the people were with him.

"Being re-elected is not important. What is important is doing the right thing, and posterity will judge us. From all indications, from everything I have seen, because we call regularly, we are very scientific, we don't guess in the dark.

"In spite of all the risks we have taken and all the people we are supposed to have upset, the elections on the second of March, 2019, as far as Kaduna State is concerned, is almost a done deal," he said.

The governor said his administration had undertaken far-reaching reforms in the education, economic and health sectors with outstanding results.

He said his immediate and utmost priority was to put the state on the right track and sound footing, while his achievements and reforms in all sectors would naturally take care of his re-election to consolidate on the achieved successes.

El-Rufai said his administration had created lots of jobs and empowered the women folk with soft loans while there were plans to do more for them.

He said plans were underway to recruit no fewer than 3,000 health workers to further boost the health sector.

The governor said before he took over the mantle of leadership, Kaduna State occupied the 20th position in ranking on ease of doing business in 2014, "but as at 2018, Kaduna State occupies the first position in the ease of doing business."

The three-day NACOFES conference was organised by the Federal Account Allocation Committee in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance.