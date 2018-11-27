South Africa: Boks End 2018 Fifth On Rankings

Cape Town — The Springboks remain fifth on the official World Rugby rankings following their season-ending 20-11 loss to Wales in Cardiff at the weekend.

Rassie Erasmus' charges lost of a 0.54 rating point but remain above the sixth-placed Wallabies, who dropped 0.68 of a rating point after losing 37-18 to England at Twickenham.

The only team that moved up in the top 10 are Fiji, who stunned France 21-14 in Paris.

Fiji gained 1.55 of a rating point to move two spots to eighth, with France slipping down to ninth and Argentina - who lost 14-9 to Scotland in Edinburgh - slipping to 10th.Meanwhile, the All Blacks end a ninth straight season on top of the rankings. It needed a New Zealand defeat to Italy combined with a win for Ireland over the USA for them to be dethroned but, while the Irish obliged with a 57-14 victory in Dublin, the All Blacks were in no mood to surrender their advantage as they thumped Italy 66-3. Top 20 in the current World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 92.54

2. Ireland 91.17

3. Wales 87.24

4. England 86.22

5. South Africa 84.58

6. Australia 82.40

7. Scotland 81.84

8. Fiji 77.95

9. France 77.33

10. Argentina 77.05

11. Japan 75.24

12. USA 73.66

13. Georgia 73.42

14. Tonga 73.02

15. Italy 72.75

16. Samoa 68.78

17. Uruguay 66.82

18. Romania 65.45

19. Russia 65.20

20. Canada 62.95 Other:

22. Namibia 60.34

32. Kenya 52.79

40. Zimbabwe 49.28

