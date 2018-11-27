Sudan: Mutaz to Address Workshop On Migration Tuesday

Khartoum, Novz.26(SUNA)-The National Prime Minister, Mutaz Musa will address Tuesday at Corinthia Hoten in Khartoum the Second three-day Workshop for Coordinating Migration Centers in the African Union member states to organized by the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad in collaboration with the African Union.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad, Abdul-Rahman Sid Ahmed said in a statement to SUNA that holding the second workshop in Khartoum with participation of most of the AU member states would a continuation of efforts extorted by Sudan on communication with AU and recognition and appreciation to Sudan's distinguished experiment in field of migration.

He added that the Workshop will follow up implementation of recommendations of the precious workshop and boosting capacities of the member states in area of management of migration and African diaspora through review of successful experiments of some African countries.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working A broad added that the workshop opening sitting will be addressed by the National Prime Minister, Minister of Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer and the Secretary-Genera of the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad, Ambassador Esam Awad Mutawali , adding that the workshop will review a number of working papers.

SUNA noted that the fisrt workshop was held in Cairo , Egypt in 2016.