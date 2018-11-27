Ghana: MTN Invests U.S.$144 Million in Service Improvement

MTN Ghana has invested about $144 million this year to improve on the services of the company, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Selorm Adadevoh has said.

He said the amount was invested in 3G and 4G services, network expansion and quality service delivery.

Mr Adadevoh disclosed this at a soiree last Friday to reward customers of the company for their loyalty and continuous patronage of the company's services.

The programme dubbed, "Y'ello Soiree", was to show appreciation to the customers whose continuous patronage of the company's products and services had placed MTN Ghana at an enviable position.

As part of the programme, some of the customers were presented with the latest iphone and Samsung phones through a draw and other gifts.

Mr Adadevoh said that MTN Ghana would invest more than $144 million on service improvement come 2019.

"MTN Ghana next year will continue to invest in its 3G and 4G services, expand rural connectivity and improve the services in the urban and peri-urban areas," he said.

The CEO mentioned fibre cuts caused mainly by activities of the construction companies, which affect the fibre services of the company, as some of the challenges faced this year.

Mr Adadevoh said MTN Ghana would meet with the stakeholders in the road sector to discuss the matter and better collaborate to address the menace.

The Customer service Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs Jemima Kotei Walsh, in her address said the soiree was to thank and celebrate the customers of the company, stressing similar soiree had been held in other regions of the country.

"Our customers are the reason we are still business and we really appreciate them," she said.

Mrs Kotei said the company would continue to develop innovative product and services to enhance the customer experience, adding "there are a lot of initiatives to be rolled out next year."