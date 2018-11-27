Ghana: BD to Promote Quality Healthcare

Medical technology company, BD, says it is poised to invest in the country's healthcare to promote quality healthcare delivery in the country.

BD, one of the largest medical technology companies with its headquarters in U.S.A is focused on developing technologies and solutions to advance the world of health.

The company started operating in the country about 30 years ago and established its West Africa head office in Ghana in 2013, and had some of its facilities installed at the 37 Military Hospital and other health facilities in the country.

Currently, the BD is partnering with the Catholic Church in Ghana to implement the HopeXchange Hospital programme in Kumasi in which the former is supporting the latter to develop a model hospital in Kumasi with the latest state-of-the-art hospital facilities and equipment.

The hospital which would be replicated in Accra and other parts of Ghana and Sub-Saharan Africa would serve as a model for all Catholic hospitals in Ghana.

Speaking to journalists on the company's plans to continue to invest in Ghana's healthcare and the launch of the HopeXchange programme, the Executive Vice President of Global Health and President of the BD Foundation, Gary Cohen, said his outfit has the technology and solutions to promote quality healthcare delivery in Ghana.

He said the company had developed devices and solutions to diagnose HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis patients to protect the hospital staff from contracting those diseases.

In addition, Mr Cohen said BD had developed an infusion pump to administer blood and drugs to patients, stressing that, "BD supports the heroes on the frontlines of healthcare by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapies for patients and clinical processes for healthcare providers."

Touching on the HopeXchange programme, Mr Cohen said the hospital has three main sections, namely clinical units, the Institute of Medical Education and Clinical Training and the Clinical and Translational Research Programme.

The hospital, he said, was equipped to address all priority health issues, especially maternal and child health, as well as conditions related to ophthalmology and the endocrine system, adding that "the capacity to conduct research and deliver continued medical training will underpin the daily provision of services to patients. This will be done through the centre's theatre and intensive care units, and wards which can accommodate 70 patients."

The Senior Vice President of BD East Europe, Middle East and Africa, Sara Gill, said BD chose Accra as their centre for West Africa and Central Africa.

She said BD addressed the needs of developing countries through relevant product innovation, a focus on high disease burden challenges such as HIV and TB, access pricing for public health priorities, and health system strengthening through partnerships with non-governmental organisations.

Madam Gill said BD was committed to training to build the capacities of the healthcare professionals on BD solutions and technologies.