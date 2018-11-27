Ghana: National Cathedral Will Be Built to the Glory of God-Pres

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the Christian community of the government's unwavering commitment to ensure a successful completion of the National Cathedral.

Despite the legal suit against the construction of the National Cathedral, the President said the Cathedral "will be built to the glory and honour of God, through Christ who strengthens us."

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance yesterday at a Catholic Mass to climax the 125th Anniversary of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra at the Black Star Square.

He attended the ceremony, held on the theme 'Celebrating 125 years of Catholic Mission in Accra: renewing our commitment to evangelism' with the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to His Holiness, Pope Francis, for his congratulatory message to him upon his assumption of office as President of Ghana.

"On the occasion of Ghana's 60th Independence Day anniversary, Pope Francis sent his envoy, His Eminence Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, to witness the celebration"

"It was the first time in 40 years that a delegation from the Holy See had been sent to witness Ghana's Independence Day Celebration. The Ghanaian people are grateful for these gracious gestures from the Pope. They are truly appreciated," he said.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed gratitude to the Catholic Church for its contribution to the development of the country by shaping the moral fibre of the society and providing critical infrastructure.

"The Catholic church has built many of the institutions of our country, and is on record to be the one single institution, outside of government, that has built so many healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics, in Ghana" he said

President Akufo-Addo renewed his pledge to Ghanaians to improve the living standards of Ghanaians and expressed the commitment to do his best to live up to his oath in office.

He, therefore, appealed to the church and the entire Christian community, as well as of all religious people to support his administration to enable it achieve its goals and objectives.

"The Apostle Paul says in Philippians 4:13 that 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," he said.

"I am firm in my view that, by the grace of God and through Christ who strengthens me and my government, all the programmes and policies being rolled out, which were once described as overly-ambitious and not feasible by some, whether it is of Free SHS, "Planting for Food and Jobs", "One District, One Factory", "One Village, One Dam", and the development of our rail and road infrastructure, amongst others, will be implemented to the benefit to the Ghanaian people," he said

President Akufo-Addo said the execution of the policies of his administration would help lead the country on to the path of progress and prosperity.

The Catholic Archbishop of Cape Coast and Apostolic Administrator of Accra, in his homily said the day marked the feast of Christ the King, who came to the world to safe mankind.

He said the kingship of Christ was unique because he came to witness to the truth and offered himself as a sacrifice to the world.

Archbishop Palmer-Puckle admonished Ghanaians to offer selfless services to the country and their neighbours.

"We should renew our commitment to the service of our neighbour. We must also live the good news of Christ" he stressed.