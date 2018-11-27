Ghana: MTN Tops All At Ghana Club 100 Awards

Telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana, operated by Scancom Ghana Limited, has been adjudged as the number one company of the year 2017 at the 17thGhana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Ghana Club 100 Awards.

Held in Accra on Friday, the event saw the company also recognised as the leader of Ghana's telecommunication industry, largest company as well as highest taxpayer for the year.

The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL), emerged number two on the list, followed by Goldfields Ghana Limited, Kosmos Energy Ghana Limited, Newmont Golden Ridge Limited, Glico Healthcare Limited, Olam Ghana Limited, Newmont Gold Ghana Limited, Wilmar Africa Limited and Enterprise Trustees Ghana respectively.

Other discretionary awards included Most Promising Club 100 Company which went to Glico Healthcare, Most Profitable Club 100 Company was won by Multipro Private, producers of Indomie noodles, Standard Chartered Bank won Best Club 100 Company in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Best New Entrant Company went to Olam Ghana, Best Listed Company was Bensuo Oil Palm Plantation while Yeslie Ice was named Company of the Future 2018.

In a speech read on his behalf, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said government, within the past months, has built the needed enabling environment to spur private sector growth.

With prudent policies, he said that government has stabilised the macro economy and has restored policy credibility and would continue to build the institutional and legislative anchor to ensure these gains were not reversed.

"Some of the initiatives include the digital addressing system, paperless ports whereby one needs no further physical examination before clearing goods as well as the reduction of agencies operating at the ports. The downward trend of inflation and policy rates in recent times is a clear indication that the government is on course to deliver its mandate to the people," he added.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo stated that the government was committed to streamlining the framework for fiscal policy to improve fiscal space adding that all the 'handles' of fiscal policy were streamlined to improve revenue growth, expenditure management, debt management, wage bill management and capping of earmarked fund.

He said the focus of the government presently was returning the country to growth and job creation stating that spending on infrastructure, roads, railways, and bridges, housing, agriculture modernisation and industry growth and deepening the financial architecture to deliver credit to industry and agriculture.

In response to growing technological advancement, he noted that government was working at introducing computer programming as part of the curriculum at all levels of education in Ghana to empower students to develop applications that could help provide solutions to the country's needs.

To curb cyber security fraud, which resulted in the loss of about US$25million in 2016 to as high as US$97 million in August this year, President Akufo-Addo said his government would in 2019 introduce the Cyber Security Fund to ensure that there was enough funding for a safe technological ecosystem.

Chief Executive of GIPC and organiser of the event, Yofi Grant, urged the award winners to leverage on the achievements to do more in the years ahead.

Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, Samuel Koranteng, said, the company would continue to come up with innovative products that were relevant to our subscribers and to ensure that we also leverage our platform to partner other companies and businesses to roll out new and innovative products across the board.

Mr. Koranteng said his outfit seeks to invest more in the network to increase its offering to customers.

"We would continue to improve its networks and services in the way we do our business and roll out more digital content and relevant products for our subscribers," he added.