26 November 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian Boxer Patrick Mendy Spanks Ex-Russian World Champion

By Sulayman Bah

UK-based Gambian star Patrick Mendy was all delight over the weekend after routing former World Boxing Association Interim Middleweight champion Russian-born Dimitry Chudinov

The 28-year-old, onetime Gambia's finest ring star, made a light work of Chudinov, leaving him with a cut on the eye in Denmark.

Mendy's dangerous left-hand had his 32-year-old adversary staggering a number of times before an impressive crowd turn out in Copenhagen.

Dimitry went into the fight registering a total twenty-six career fights, twenty-one of them being wins, two draws and three losses.

But Patrick made sure those defeats reached four following his victory.

The UK-based Super middleweight star expressed delight to Foroyaa Sport yesterday morning hours before heading back to London.

Mendy is on 33 fights, 18 of those beings wins and losing 13 times.

