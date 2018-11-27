Eritrea: Training On Cartography Information Systems (CIS)

Asmara — A five weeks training on Cartographic Information Systems (CIS) was provided to 44 members of the Ministry of Agriculture branch in Serejaka sub zone.

At a graduation ceremony conducted on 22 November, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture stated that the training will have significant contribution in compiling data and gathering information and thereby enhancing production and productivity.

Calling on the trainees to upgrade the knowledge they have acquired through practice and transfer to their colleagues, Minister Arefaine expressed the Ministry's readiness to supply them with the necessary materials and organizing similar trainings.

The Managing Director in the Central region, Mr. Zerit Teweldeberhan on his part, stating the significance of the training in raising productivity and production, called on the trainees to apply them in their work places.

The trainees on their part called for provision of computers, and the inclusion of members outside the headquarters to be involved in similar trainings that the Ministry organizes.