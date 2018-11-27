Eritrea: National Association of Mentally and Physically Impaired 3rd Congress

Asmara — The National Association of the Mentally and Physically impaired conducted its third congress on 24 November here in the capital Asmara.

Speaking at the congress, the Honorary Chairman of the association, Mr. Kiflai Gebremicael said that since its establishment before eight years the association has made significant progress in putting the foundation for improving the lives of the members of the association.

Mr. Kiflai went on to say that in the past eight years the association has conducted commendable activities in increasing the understanding of the public on the need and in avoiding the backward attitude on the mentally and physically impaired citizens.

Indicating that the issue of the mentally and physically impaired citizens is social concern of the Government, family members and the public, Mr. Mehreteab Feshaye, D.G. of Social Security at the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare, said that strong effort is being conducted to ensure the welfare of the mentally and physically impaired children.

Let. Col. Berhane Bokretsion, Chairman of the Association, presented four years activity report of the association.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and adopted recommendations.

The National Association of the Mentally and Physically Impaired was established in 2010 and has about 4 thousand members.