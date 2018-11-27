26 November 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Eight Killed in Mogadishu Market Bombing

At least eight people were killed and scores others wounded when a car laden with explosives exploded in a busy market in Mogadishu. Medical sources said more fifteen injured people were also taken to various hospitals in the city.

The explosion occurred in Kaba Godey khat market approximately 12:30 PM local time. Local media report that a suspect who parked the car was arrested by the police.

No one has claimed the responsibly of the attack. The attack comes hours after more than more 20 people including a controversial cleric and his followers were killed in the central Somali city of Galkacyo.

Armed group Ashabaab claimed the responsibility of the attack saying the cleric insulted the holy prophet P.B.U.H Four fighters were neutralized in the attack at religious centre on Monday morning.

