Zimbabwe: Highlands Lead Mashonaland Senior Champs

HIGHLANDS swimming club took the lead in the Mashonaland Senior Championships which got underway last Friday at Les Brown as the first leg concluded on Sunday.

The championships are run over two weekends and competition resumes this Friday and will be on for another three days.

But by the end of last of race on Sunday, Highlands had taken the lead with a score of 846, while Sharks followed on second place with 811.

Spartans were third after accumulating 517 points and Dorados occupied fourth spot with 371 points.

Pirates and Otters are fifth and sixth with 248 and 59 points respectively. Highlands and Sharks had their swimmers dominating most of the events and Highlands coach Mairead Goncalves was pleased with the way their swimmers fared.

"We have had some fantastic swims, some lovely swims. It's a pity it has been cold, which isn't conducive to swimming. But we have had some fantastic PBs (personal best times) and a couple of medals and they have swam very well overall," said Goncalves.

With the swimmers back in the pool this weekend, competition for the top spot is likely to be between Highlands and Sharks looking at the current standings. However, Goncalves acknowledged there is new talent coming up from across all the clubs. "I am expecting they do better next weekend and hopefully the weather will be in our favour. We are the biggest club, but there is a lot of talent spread throughout and we are finding new talent," said Goncalves.