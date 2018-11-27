Africa: Pre-Match Quotes - South Africa Vs Mali

Kaylin Swart (Goalkeeper, South Africa)

We have worked really hard to come this far in this tournament. Everyday we go to training to get better. We are going to take any game lightly and of course the semi-finals is going to a tough one. Mali is not a team that we are going to smile over.

Our preparations have been really good and the coaches have been working with us at the highest level. They have given us a plan to the best of our ability.

In the previous three games, every game is different but the output is the same. We went into each game with the aim of winning and we are approaching the next game with same mentality.

We need to and as my coach said it is our final because we all want to qualify for the World Cup and obviously achieve our goal. All we have in our in minds is to win. We know what we came here for and that is what we are going in for.

Desiree Ellis (Head Coach, South Africa)

We always knew that Zambia was going to be a difficult match. We know a lot about each other. I think they know a little bit more about us because we have been playing so many times. A similar style of football and more importantly they were also in for the three points. We didn't the maximum points but we got the desired result.

Our performance will need a lot of improvement. We put that game behind us and now focus on the next games.

The semi-finals against Mali is an all final and our thoughts are going to be the same. We are not underestimating any team.

They (Mali) are not as mean. They kicked out of the hosts Ghana who are a competitive side and that tells a lot about their quality.

We have to analyze them really well and the most important thing is that we stick to our plan. We have to perform same way we did against Nigeria to realize our goal and that's to qualify for the World Cup.

Each and every player was on top of the game from the beginning to the end. It is going to take that type of performance and make sure we don't underrate the Malians.

Mohamed Saloum Houssein (Head Coach, Mali)

We are preparing very well for the game against South Africa. We are keeping our composure and seriousness in place for the game.

Every coach aims to go far with the team they possess. Some didn't believe in this but I have worked and toiled so far with my team to get this far.

We know what it means to be in the semi-finals of the tournament. Statistics will definitely say South Africa are better than Mali but football is played within ninety minutes. Until it is over you can't declare a winner. We did our best even though playing against Ghana wasn't easy but once more I thank God for guiding us to this stage.

Hard work really pays and hope is always guaranteed. It has never been easy as I keep say mentioning and everything team have their strength and weakness. We have been able to map up strategies that have gotten us to this level.

There are individual capabilities but then team work kept us going. We identified so many mistakes but team work enabled us to correct them swiftly. Our tactics and strategies are always aim at victory.

Fatoumata Diarra (Forward, Mali)

It is true that we have made history by making it to the semi-finals for the first time. I must say it is not easy to come this far. We need to win against South Africa so we are hoping to achieve that.

Yes, South Africa have scored a lot of goals in this tournament but every game has its own dynamics. The reality of this game will be determined on the field and we will see that tomorrow.