Africa: CAF Awards 2018 - the CAF Delegation Happy With Their Visit to Goree Island

Goree Island, one of the sites that will host the 2018 CAF Awards activities was visited on 24 November by some members of the continental football governing body .

The delegation included among other officials Anthony Baffoe, CAF Deputy General Secretary, Nathalie Rabé, CAF Director of Communication and Hédi Hamel Advisor to President Ahmad Ahmad.The guests of Goree Island Mayor, Me Augustin Senghor who is also President of the Senegalese Football Federation, and Vice President of the Local Organizing Committee of this event were then able to be on the premises where many activities will be held on January 7, 2019.

Thus, in addition to the visit of CAF, FIFA and Senegalese Government guests billed for this historic Island on January 7, on the eve of the awards ceremony, there will also be a press conference of the three female player nominees, followed by the press conference of Ahmad Ahmad , CAF President. According to Hédi Hamel, what he saw in Goree Island shows that the guests will spend unforgettable moments there. "They will discover a page of African history that is certainly not known enough,» he said, adding that he was particularly moved when he set foot on that land that has experienced the worst ill-treatment of human beings .