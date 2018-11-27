Sudan: National Campaign for Combating Violence Against Woman Launched

Khartoum — The 16 day-National Campaign for Combating Violence against Woman in the different Sudan's states which is sponsored by the State Minister, at the Ministry of Social Security, Mona Faroug was launched, Sunday.

The State Minister addressing SUNA Forum has attributed the growing violence against woman to the absence of punishment and silence over the woman crisis, calling for raising the awareness and issuance of the related laws and legislations to curb the phenomenon.

The Chairwoman of the Unit of Combating Violence against Woman, Dr.Attiyat Mustafa said her unit has set up a national committee with the participation of the UN and a number of the organizations of civil society to work out a concept for the 16-day campaign.

The Representative of the United Nations Population Fund, Al-Sadig Hamdon has outlined that the fund support woman and children issues through provision of the technical and financial support support.