Sudan: New Partners Support DDR Programs

Khartoum — The Disarmament , Demobilization and Re-integration Commission(DDR) revealed Sweden agreement to support program of integration of ex-combatants and security and stability projects in states bordering State of South Sudan.

The DDR Commissioner, Lt.Gen. Salah Al-Tayeb Awad said a Swedish delegation visited the White Nile State and stood on the Commission's experiment in area of projects of security and stability of the communities, affirming that Sweden has allocated funds through the United Nations Development Program(UNDP) for the said purpose.

He stated that the Commission will enter into reintegration programs and stability of community in Abyei for the first time according to the memo of understanding signed by DDR with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Gen. Salah said that the camp of the central demobilization sector which includes 650 ex-combatants would concluded Tuesday, while camp for demobilization of 1400 ex-combatants would be launched in South Darfur.

He said that the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation supported for the first time the re-integration programs by allocating funds for the programs which will be implemented within the coming days.

The DDR Commissioner added that the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) also provided support to re=integration programs implemented by the Commission in Darfur.