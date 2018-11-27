Sudan: Bakri Informed On Collection of Unlicensed Vehicles

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, was briefed on progress of the collection of unlicensed vehicles and the procedure for legalizing them in all the states of the country.

The Rapporteur of the higher committee for collection of Unlicensed Vehicles , Lt. Gen. Ahmed Abdalla Al-Naw, said in a press statement following meeting with the First Vice President in the Republican Palace Monday that the meeting discussed progress of the collection of unlicensed cars, the four-wheel drive cars and trucks used to carry cars from the neighboring countries into Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Al-Naw said that the ban on introduction and use of four-wheel drive cars is still in effect in all the states of the country.