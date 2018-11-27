South Africa: WP CEO Thanks Wakefield for Services to the Union

Cape Town — Western Province CEO Paul Zacks has thanked outgoing president Thelo Wakefield for his services to the union.

Wakefield on Monday night stepped down as president of the WPRFU after serving in the role from 2012 until 2018, which is the maximum term of office.

He was replaced by former deputy president Zelt Marais.

"I would like to thank Thelo Wakefield for his years of service to Western Province Rugby and look forward to forming a close partnership going forward with Zelt Marais as the new president," Zacks said via a press statement.

Wakefield, who is now set to take over as chairperson of the union's president's fund, added: "It has been a pleasure to serve the WPRFU for the last 28 years and especially the last six years as president. I have given my all for this union and will cherish the memories made during my term of office."Wakefield's successor Marais has served as a WPRFU executive committee member for 12 years and was deputy president of the union for the last two years.Moneeb Levy was voted in as deputy president and Spencer King (unopposed) will be vice president."It is a great honour for me to be voted into this prestigious position and I will give my all to fulfil my mandate from the clubs and lead the WPRFU into the future," Marais said. The WPRFU Executive Committee is as follows: President: Zelt Marais

Deputy president: Moneeb Levy

Vice president: Spencer King (unopposed)

Additional members:

Peter Jooste

Nadeema Khan

Kevin Kiewietz

Junaid Moerat

Reuben Riffel

Quintin van Rooyen

Mario Williams

Anele Zita

