Ghana: Normalisation Committee Laments Queens Exit From AWCON

The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed gratitude to stakeholders who contributed towards the participation of the Black Queens in the on-going Total CAF African Woman's Cup of Nations.

The statement followed the Black Queens sad exit from the competition after failing to beat Cameroon in their last group match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

With a match day one victory over Algeria and subsequent 2-1 defeat by Mali on match day two, the Queens found themselves in a 'win or bust' situation, needing a win at all cost to progress to the quarter final stage.

However, despite an inspiring start that saw the Queens lead by a goal, the lead was canceled by the Indomitable Lionesses to end the Queens campaign.

The Normalisation Committee statement signed by Dr. Kofi Amoah, chairman, expressed regret over the Black Queens' inability to progress to the next round of the competition but thanked players and the technical team for their efforts and sacrifices to the cause.

It thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) for its commitment to the team's preparations towards the tournament.

"We are very grateful to the Ministry for the immense support it offered the team before and during the tournament. We also acknowledge Government's investment in ensuring that stadia and other facilities were ready for the tournament."

"We rallied support for the Black Queens and Ghanaians responded positively by offering their support to the Black Queens in many forms, including trooping to the stadium and encouraging them on both traditional and social media."

It continued: "Ghana remains a great football nation with huge potential in women's football and we will continue to work very hard with all stakeholders to get our women's football to the top level we aspire to be on the African continent."

It said the Total CAF African Women's Cup of Nations was a tournament for African solidarity, and in-spite of Ghana's regrettable early exit from the competition, Ghanaians should continue to support the competition.

"Let us continue to extend our famous Ghanaian hospitality to the remaining nations in the tournament, and let us continue to troop to the stadium to make the competition beautiful and memorable for everyone involved."