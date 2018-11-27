Ghana: Michael Osei Lined Up for Meteors Job

Former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei will take charge of the Black Meteors for their upcoming CAF U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Star Madrid trainer will replace Yusif Abubakar who died early last week in Kumasi after a short illness.

Osei has been lined up as the next replacement to prepare for their first round test against neighbours Togo.

The Black Meteors will host Togo on December 18, 2018 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and the second leg in Lomé four days later.

The winner of this tie will face Gabon in the next round.