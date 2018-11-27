Ghana: Akuse Prison Crowded With 229 Inmates

Akuse — Mrs. Amponsah-Asiamah presenting the items to Supt. Mandy Mensah, Officer in Charge, Akuse Female Prison. Looking on are members of the association and Prison officials

The Akuse Prison, in the Eastern Region, originally meant to accommodate 90 prisoners, is now crammed with 229 inmates, made up of 220 males and nine females, between the ages of 19 and 68.

The prison's only vehicle with number PS 263 used for conveying inmates to the court hospital and other places broke down three years ago, and parked in front of the penitentiary.

The Akuse Prison Chaplain, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Henry Darko, disclosed these when members of the Ghana Water Company Limited Ladies Association (Water Ladies) in Greater Accra, donated assorted items worth GH¢12,000.00 to inmates of the prison.

The items included 20 boxes of soap, two bags each of beans and sugar, three bags of gari, 10 bags of rice, seven gallons of cooking oil, eight boxes of sanitary pads, six dozens of panties, 12 dozens of knickers and 250 towels.

DSP Darko thanked the association for the gesture, and appealed to individuals and organisations to support the prison with equipment and materials for the rehabilitation of tailoring, rice farming, grass-cutter rearing and information communication technology facilities.

He advised families to show love to ex-convicts and reintegration them into society, so that they would feel a sense of belonging and be motivated to contribute to development.

The national president of Water Ladies, Mrs. Juliana Amponsah-Asiamah, said the donation formed part of their corporate social responsibility.

She urged the inmates to learn from their mistakes and resolve to turn over a new leaf.

Members of the association prayed with the inmates, sang gospel songs and danced to rhythmic drumming provided by the inmates' choral group.

DSC 2846: Mrs. Amponsah-Asiamah presenting the items to Supt. Mandy Mensah, Officer in Charge, Akuse Female Prison. Looking on are members of the association and prison officials.