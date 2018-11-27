South Africa: Zelt Marais Named New President of WPRFU

Cape Town — Zelt Marais has beaten Peter Jooste to be named the new president of the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) .

At the end of what would prove to be a dramatic day, Marais was voted in at Monday night's AGM having won the majority of the support from the clubs in the region.

Marais replaces the outgoing Thelo Wakefield, who has served as president for the last six years.

Monday had dished up a fair amount of controversy in the build-up to the AGM, with the elections thrown into doubt when vice-president hopeful Ronald Bantom applied for an emergency court interdict to have them postponed.

Bantom had taken issue with the fact that he had been suspended from standing in the elections.

After the matter had spent hours in the high court, it was eventually ruled that the elections would go ahead as planned and that Bantom would remain suspended.

Moneeb Levy, meanwhile, was voted in as deputy president, while Spencer King was elected vice-president unopposed after Bantom's suspension.

The WPRFU Executive Committee is as follows:

President: Zelt Marais Deputy president: Moneeb LevyVice president: Spencer King (unopposed) Additional members:

Peter JoosteNadeema KhanKevin KiewietzJunaid MoeratReuben RiffelQuintin van RooyenMario WilliamsAnele Zita

Source: Sport24