Namibia Win Final Match On European Tour

NAMIBIA ended their European rugby tour on a high by beating Portugal 29-23 in Coimbra, Portugal on Saturday.

Playing in driving rain and windy conditions, the teams went into half time at 17-all but Namibia eventually ran in four tries to completed a hard fought victory.

It was their first win of their European tour after previous defeats to Russia (47-20) and Spain (34-13).

The match got off to a fast start as both teams scored converted tries within the opening eight minutes.

Flanker Thomasau Forbes touched down for Namibia, with fly half Cliven Loubser adding the conversion and a penalty to put Namibia 10-7 ahead. Portugal soon equalised with a penalty of their own and then, with 15 minutes to go in the first half, Namibian captain Darryl de la Harpe was injured and replaced by Justin Newman.

Namibian hooker Obert Nortje went over for a converted try, but Portugal once again struck back with a converted try to make the half time score 17-17.

Namibia continued to attack and centre JC Greyling went over for a converted try to put them 24-17 ahead.

Portugal reduced the deficit with a penalty, but Namibia finished stronger and and a fourth try by Johann Tromp in the closing stages gave them a well earned victory.

Namibia assistant coach JP Nel said it was a good result in difficult conditions.

"It was a very good match, despite the weather which was very wet. It rained throughout the match and there was a very strong wind against us in the second half," he said.

"The try by Obert (Nortje) just before halftime and Johann Tromp's try in the second half put us in a very good position. The Portuguese gave everything during the last 10 minutes of the game, but our super defence kept them at bay. It was a very good win to end the tour," he added.

The team left for Doha, via Barcelona on Sunday, and is expected to arrive in Namibia at 10h40 on Monday morning.