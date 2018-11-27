Somalia: PM Khaire Govt the Most Intolerant to Media in Somalia's History ,NUSOJ

Somalia journalists umbrella trade union NUSOJ has accused the current government of conducting a "Threat or Bribe" policy on media houses and journalists.

In a presse held in Mogadishu on Monday NUSOJ Secretary General Mohamed Moalimu alleged the union had recorded several cases of threats and jailing of journalists who did not toe the line of the government.

The Prime Ministers Office was linked to most of the alleged threats and jailing of journalists.

"On 15th of this month, one journalist Abdalla Mumin was threatened by the Prime Minister's office and yet that was not investigated," said Moalimu

"A journalist was shot dead in Hamar Jajab by a police officer and nothing happened." he added.

NUSOJ demanded the immediate release of freelancer Nur Ismael Sheikh who was arrested on November 20 and is yet to be arraigned in court.

Moallimu alleged the government bribed media houses and individual journalists to silence them.